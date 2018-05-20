U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley's might be late to the party. But, at the very least, he's on his way.
Grassley's take on U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Director Scott Pruitt is clearly evolving, a fact demonstrated this past week by Grassley's statement he might demand the resignation of an agency head he's generally supported.
Pruitt has got to go. And, based on Grassley's comments, he finally knows it, too.
Grassley has remained largely silent throughout the seemingly never-ending stream of details about the EPA director's many ethical scandals. Instead, Iowa's venerable senator has played ball with the hopes of rebuffing assaults on the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), an ethanol that fuels a multi-billion-dollar industry in Iowa. Grassley's approach is one he's applied to the entirety of the Trump administration, no doubt with an eye on influencing coveted lifetime seats on the federal bench.
But Pruitt's crony capitalism and rank corruption generate a new headline on a near-weekly basis. He got a sweetheart rent deal from a lobbyist hoping to weaken environmental policy. He's blown massive sums of taxpayer cash on round-the-clock security, sound-proof booths and first-class airline tickets because the plebs in coach were once rude to him. He's cozied up to industry barons whom he's charged with regulating. He's accepted overseas travel from big businesses who, soon after, won high-dollar contracts. He's quashed science in an agency that, by design, wholly relies on it, namely a recent water study that, as Pruitt put it, would result in "a PR nightmare."
To evoke Pruitt's boss, President Donald Trump, the EPA chief spends more time in the swamp than a Florida gator.
And, finally, Pruitt's slavish service to Big Oil in particular is propelling Grassley to turn on a man whom he's been loathed to criticize publicly. For months now, Pruitt's EPA has been handing out RFS "hardship waivers" to oil producers as if they're on the racks at a close-out sale. It's a cynical maneuver that followed failed attempts to reduce the amount of ethanol blended into U.S. gasoline.
“Well, they better or I’m going to be calling for Pruitt to resign, because I’m done playing around with this," Grassley told reporters this past week.
EPA's continued assaults on the RFS should shock precisely no one. Pruitt, the former attorney general of Oklahoma, had long been a tool of Big Oil in 2016 when he sat in front of the Senate for confirmation. Grassley's support for his nomination — and that of any senator from a corn-heavy state — continues to pose legitimate questions about judgment and commitment to constituency over party.
Grassley isn't the only member of the Senate Republican Caucus fed up with Pruitt's grift. This past week, senators from both parties grilled Pruitt about a slew of his ethical failings. Perhaps Pruitt's corruption, above all else, is forcing Senate Republicans to face the fact that they have a duty to, at some level, provide actual oversight over what's perhaps the most corrupt administration in a generation.
It's unfortunate that it took a direct attack on his home state for Grassley to waffle. He's built a career on an image of a truth-teller who takes seriously Congress' oversight role. He's been a champion for whistleblowers. And he's long demanded answers from a White House that, over the course of multiple administrations, has seen its power grow.
But Grassley has remained, by and large, a good soldier in the Trump era. Sitting atop the Senate Judiciary Committee, there can be no doubt that Grassley's willingness to fall in line is motivated by the prospects of reshaping the U.S. Supreme Court for a generation. But that aim has cost Grassley credibility. It's difficult to argue one's commitment to non-partisan governance while concurrently undermining the president's investigators and shrugging at Trump's monetization of the presidency.
After this week's comments, Grassley appears at the end of his rope as it pertains to Pruitt. If only he'd gotten there sooner.
