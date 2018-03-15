Shocked.
That's the best word to describe our reaction after an hour talking to JB Pritzker, the man Democrats should nominate to challenge Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner in November.
Maybe it was those FBI recordings between Pritzker and corrupt former Gov. Rod Blagojevich that have filled the airwaves in recent weeks. Maybe it was Pritzker's billions, and the belief that mainline Illinois Democrats were making the same mistake they did when falling behind Hillary Clinton's presidential bid. Maybe it was a general concern that, suddenly, the Governor's Office was available only to the economic elite. Maybe it was Pritzker's proximity to Chicago's Democratic machine.
Whatever it was, going into Saturday's call with Pritzker, we had low expectations. We left that meeting convinced that he's the best candidate among the Democratic field. And yet, we continue to have concerns about Pritzker, should he ultimately win Tuesday's primary.
Pritzker's detailed plan to combat Illinois' greatest budgetary hurdle — its public pensions — was reasonable and well informed. Pay down the debt as soon as possible and flatten the ballooning payment schedule, Pritzker argues. It's a right-minded plan, should he be able to actually find the cash. He pledged to veto any gerrymandered maps springing from the Democratic-ruled General Assembly, a commitment neither of his challengers, Chris Kennedy or Daniel Biss, would make. He expressed support for the Moline-to-Chicago rail project, and displayed an informed understanding of its specifics. On this front, he was alone among all the candidates from either party. And his calls for a progressive tax — a constitutional amendment also supported by both Kennedy and Biss ← make sense, but only if Pritzker also commits to rolling back future retirement benefits for new hires. It would be unreasonable to expect Illinoisans to feed more into a system that just burns it on benefits for a tiny fraction of the population.
Neither of Pritzker's two Democratic opponents are terrible candidates.
State Sen. Biss, the liberal in the race, might be the most intelligent person in Springfield. A Massachusetts Institute of Technology-trained mathematician turned state lawmakers, Biss is no slouch on policy issues. He approaches policy in a way that's both pragmatic and radical, a feat that's beyond most politicians. Yet Biss has displayed a troubling weakness as the campaign dragged on.
A few years ago, Biss authored legislation that would have been an important step toward dousing the dumpster fire that is the state's pension. The legislation ultimately died in court. And, under pressure from public employee unions, Biss has gone on an apology tour for what's perhaps his most significant display of legislative courage.
Pensions are the issue, Mr. Biss. And the facts haven't changed since you crafted that bit of legislation. Only the politics, as they relate to your candidacy, have.
Chris Kennedy, son of Bobby and an established Chicago businessman, is a knowledgeable, likable guy one-on-one. But politics have not proven his strong suit. Kennedy struggles in front of crowds and, even when meeting with this editorial board, he labored to outline a broader vision for the ailing state. Kennedy's knowledge base is deep but incredibly myopic. His entire worldview is framed within the geographic confines of Chicago's business district or his family's empire in coastal Massachusetts. Sure, Chicago has its problems. But so, too, does Rock Island County. Kennedy's limited scope suggests the latter could be orphaned under a Kennedy administration.
Pritzker's association with Chicago's political elite, and the Democratic Party's embrace of him, means he will be most easily cast as a would-be puppet of House Speaker Michael Madigan, who also runs the state party. Establishing political independence must be Prtizker's ultimate goal heading into November. It won't be easy.
Rauner suffers from a popularity problem, polls show. His millions will be primarily devoted to wounding Pritzker, an easier task than boosting Rauner's approval ratings.
Yes, both Pritzker and Rauner are incredibly rich. Yes, the sudden weaponization of the super wealthy in Illinois is seriously concerning and should become the poster child for campaign finance reform.
But, class concerns aside, Pritzker spoke about policy with a depth and scope that surpassed his two main opponents. And he's best positioned to put on trial Rauner's record heading into November.
