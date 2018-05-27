Endorsement: Slowly but surely, Hubbell became Dems' best hope
Fred Hubbell has come a long way in the past few months. And the Hubbell of today sits atop a packed Democratic field of would-be challengers to Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Let's be up front from the start. We had reservations about Hubbell, which were largely put to rest this past week during our final meeting with him. The career insurance executive from Des Moines was always solid on policy, which came as no surprise. He's been involved in private and public business for years.
Early on, though, Hubbell was wooden and uncomfortable in front of crowds, a potentially devastating characteristic when tasked with facing a politician such as Reynolds, who's dynamic on the stump and works crowds with ease. It was assumed — perhaps rightly at the outset — that Iowa Democrats who flocked to Hubbell's corner were making the same mistake made by the national party in 2016 when it went all out for Hillary Clinton.
But Hubbell the politician has evolved these past few months. And, from his real-time political development has emerged a man who can now effectively describe his passion for issues such as health care and education funding. Make no mistake, this fervor always existed.
Hubbell is the only candidate fully capable of challenging Reynolds' record on mental health and education funding, access to women's health care and Iowa's foundering Medicaid privatization effort. His pragmatic, left-leaning centrism also best positions him to effectively govern a divided government, which would be the most likely outcome should he assume office in 2019.
The question was whether Hubbell could excite people and rally the Democratic base in the lead up to November's General Election. The Hubbell of May 2018 is capable of doing just that, and doing so while talking policy with a knowledge base not often seen among a first-time candidate.
Five other candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination in the June 5 primary. And, frankly, there isn't a ton of daylight between any of the candidates on the issues. It's really a matter of who's best to challenge the GOP's total control of the Statehouse.
Dr. Andy McGuire is so much better than her poll numbers. It's unfortunate the physician and former state Democratic Party chairwoman hasn't been a bigger factor throughout this race. Her deep knowledge of the inner workings of Medicaid and mental health would be legitimate assets to state government. And McGuire is incredibly engaging one-on-one. McGuire would make for a solid running mate, should Hubbell be in the market for a lieutenant.
State Sen. Nate Boulton was Hubbell's main competition throughout most the race, according to polls and fundraising reports. But the state lawmaker from Des Moines watched his campaign — and perhaps his political career — burn this past week after three women accused him of sexual misconduct and harassment.
John Norris may have more chops on rural and agricultural issues than anyone else in the field. He was chief of staff for Gov. Tom Vilsack. He followed Vilsack to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He's served in food production roles at the United Nations. And Norris brings a tough-talking flair that added much-needed fire to a sometimes drab primary race. There's a place for Norris in state government. He is not, however, the best suited to take on Reynolds directly.
Cathy Glasson fancies herself the field's true leftist. The long-time union boss celebrated when her campaign staff organized. Her plan touts the shortest timeline for boosting the minimum wage to $15 an hour, a policy shared generally among all in the field. And she's called for statewide single-payer health care. But on this issue, Glasson exposed that her rhetoric does not jibe with reality. Vermont made a pass at state-level health insurance for all. So, too, did California. States don't print money, though, and both efforts failed. If one of the planet's largest economies in California can't pull it off, Iowa doesn't have a prayer. Universal health insurance is a federal issue.
And then, there's former Iowa City Mayor Ross Wilburn. Wilburn brings heaps of progressive bona fides and a solid understanding of local government. Yet, his bare bones campaign never made significant headway in the packed field. For all intents and purposes, Wilburn remains an unknown and a relative non-factor.
In recent weeks, Hubbell has assuaged most of our concerns, which were about matters of style instead of policy chops. Hubbell still has work to do if he's going to stand toe-to-toe with Reynolds, a gifted politician who excels on the stump.
But Hubbell's growth suggests that he can continue to evolve into a candidate who can hold his own against Reynolds and mount an effective challenge to Iowa GOP's total domination of state government.
Local editorials represent the opinion of the Quad-City Times editorial board, which consists of Publisher Deb Anselm, Executive Editor Matt Christensen, Editorial Page Editor Jon Alexander and community representative John Wetzel.
