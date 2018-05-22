This is the age of "fake news," unpopular reporting and "biased, uncaring media," it is so refreshing to discuss an icon, a mentor, a friend and a genuine supporter of news and community.
Of course, that individual is Bill Wundram.
Wundram is not just a figurehead who wrote for the Quad-City Times. He is family to the Quad-Cities.
We trust him. We look up to him. We adopted him as he adopted us. He wrote with skill, passion, joy and sincerity. And he still does. Sure, as some of us age, our skills and drive may slow down or decrease. Not so with Bill Wundram. He would tell stories and relate life's experiences in his writing as if we were sitting with him in our living rooms around the fireplace. This also goes for his amazing wife, Helen, and all of his family.
I moved to Davenport in 1977 and was an avid reader of this newspaper. I have been invested and involved with the Bix 7 race and the Quad-Cities community as a runner and Volunteer chairman since 1980. The Times and the race are fixtures of the Quad Cities, as is Bill Wundram.
His columns in the Times have been educating, enlightening and entertaining us for years. Why am I mentioning all this? Because, Bill Wundram has been a major part of my life for all these years. I am proud to say I know Bill and his family personally. I think of them often and I'm privileged to feel like I am part of their family.
I realize when their are transitions in many aspects of our lives — professionally and personally — that many of the changes are not always met with approval and understanding. Sometimes an upheaval can be for the better, if warranted, and have an effect in so many different and unique ways. Well, Bill Wundram not being with the Times, I believe, will create a huge void that will be hard to fill. I look upon Bill Wundram as the heart and soul of the Quad-City Times and the Quad-Cities.
He has touched so many people —people of all ages, and backgrounds — through his work. I wish Bill and his amazing family the best. It's been a terrific run and his legacy will continue to thrive.
The Quad-Cities is Bill Wundram.