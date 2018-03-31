In response to Don Wagschal's letter published March 24, "Listen to the youth," Mr. Wagschal ended with "God help us."
I would respond with a passage from Genesis:
And (God) said, 'What hast thou done? The voice of they blood crieth unto from the ground..."
The spirit of death has hung over this nation ever since we began legally killing unborn babies without providing them an opportunity to see a smiling face let alone attend school.
I believe God views a child murdered in the womb is no differently from a child murdered in school. So yes, I agree, God help us.
Duane Cook
Savanna, Illinois