As a lifelong resident of Iowa, I’ve always taken pride in the fact that Iowa is a much more progressive state than most people think. We were one of the first states in the nation to legalize marriage equality. This is why I’m so shocked at what just happened a few days ago.
Iowa’s governor signed the most restrictive abortion law in the country. The state legislature of South Carolina, arguably the most conservative anti-abortion state in the Union, recently rejected a similar abortion bill.
Iowa’s new fetal heartbeat law says if a pregnant woman seeks an abortion and a fetal heartbeat can be detected, the doctor must refuse to perform the procedure or he can be found guilty of a class D felony.
So now in Iowa, with very few exceptions, it’s illegal for a doctor to perform an abortion on a woman. But don’t worry, it’s still legal for the woman to perform an abortion on herself.
I’m not kidding.
Yes, those are the “good old days” Republicans are taking us back to.
Jeff Brammann
LeClaire