Comparing regulations of automobiles to regulations concerning the use of guns is neither accurate nor productive.
Most automobile accidents are, well, accidents. Wrong place – wrong time – doing wrong thing.
Gun violence is often a matter of pre-meditated planning. The moral values of love, patience, kindness, self-control, responsibility and respect for the law is absent.
Alexis de Tocqueville described the United States as a deeply religious nation in 1831. Religious values made the difference between the bloody persecutions of the French Revolution and the freedom of a new nation under a new Constitution. The current tragic change in our moral foundation has been unconstitutionally catapulted forward by legislation and court decisions.
- By law, freedom of speech stripped from the pulpit.
- By law, the bible and it’s moral compass banned from our schools
- Morality ripped from the public square by Supreme Court decisions on education, sodomy, honesty, marriage and baking cakes.
The March For Our Lives Rally was just the beginning. All Hail The French Revolution. Encouraging thousands of young marchers to demand new laws for immediate solutions that will not address the cause of the problem is irresponsible and dangerous.
Let us return to the meaning of the Constitution as it was written, framed by the Declaration of Independence and The Federalist Papers, with “Thou shalt not kill” a pillar of our education. The other nine might also be encouraged.
Ruth Johnson
Davenport