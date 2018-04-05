I was very disappointed to read the recent story in the Quad-City Times where Republican Iowa House leaders spoke of their intention to bring Senate File 481, “sanctuary city” bill, to the floor for a vote, which they did on Tuesday. The story stated that these were not people who had traffic tickets, these were people who were criminals. The people they are referring to have never been tried for a crime, so one cannot assume they are criminals. If indeed they are felons, I doubt anyone would argue against deportation. Many are simply hardworking people who are caught and arrested for things like driving without a license so they can get to their jobs and are not these hardened criminals the Republican leaders refer to.
Police officers across the state have told state lawmakers that this would be harmful to their crime-fighting efforts and have asked that this bill not be passed. People of faith have asked that this bill not be passed. Economists have talked of the harm it would do our state to pass this bill. Who is it that the Republicans are listening to if they continue to move this bill?
Frankly, why do we ignore the companies that recruit and hire undocumented people? Why not follow the law and fine companies instead of splitting up poor families and often putting a financial burden on society protecting the U.S. citizen children left behind?
Communities that embrace immigrants and refugees see more money coming to their schools and their communities. There are financial numbers that are readily available that shows the value of these immigrants.
Loxi Hopkins
Davenport