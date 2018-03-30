Newspapers are known for asking probing questions holding elected and appointed politicians feet to the fire. In this case there appears to be an absence of same in Rock Island County over the Metropolitan Airport Authority.
How do newspaper editors assign reporters to burrow into issues, or not? This isn’t about "straight news." Instead, it’s about investigative journalism bringing public awareness to what our elected and appointed politicians are doing behind the scenes.
Case in point is the "straight news" coverage of the Metropolitan Airport Authority board chairman, Jim Bohnsack, sitting in a position of authority when he does not reside in the proper township as he wields power making taxing and spending decisions impacting everyone in Rock Island County. This should raise the eyebrows of a newspaper over how and why this happens. Where are the probing questions?
Private citizens can only go so far, but seasoned journalists can dig deep into appearances of impropriety go behind the scenes, burrow into how how and why a powerful county board chairman can retire and later be appointed another county board chairman with an absence of transparency.
Straight news coverage doesn’t tell the whole story by simply printing public statements of officials.
How many times have members of the fourth estate stepped up and exposed behind the scenes deal making that doesn’t pass the sniff test? Isn’t this Metro Air Authority chairmanship one of those times for probing questions to be asked and answered?
Jeffrey H. Rice
Rock Island