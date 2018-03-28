What is the definition of an "assault weapon?'
It's the firearms stored in countless military installations and law enforcement facilities that are tools for both national and local defense.
Daniel Murphy
Davenport
Commentary from readers is the heart of our editorial pages. Send your letter of up to 250 words to opinions@qctimes.com. Please include your full name, address and phone number. All published letters include the writer's name and town of residence. We do not publish address or phone number, but require both for verification. Questions? Email.
What is the definition of an "assault weapon?'
It's the firearms stored in countless military installations and law enforcement facilities that are tools for both national and local defense.
Daniel Murphy
Davenport