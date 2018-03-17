On behalf of Augustana College and the Department of Athletics, a heartfelt “thank you” to the tremendous support afforded to the Vikings’ men’s basketball program by the Quad-Cities community the past few weeks. The enthusiastic, standing room-only crowds at the Carver Center for our College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin and NCAA Tournament contests created a tremendous game atmosphere for all of the participating teams.
Additionally, we are grateful for the outstanding media coverage provided by the local electronic and print media. The last few weekend’s at the Carver Center epitomized our tag line: ”Augustana College, a family-friendly, front row seat to big-time, small college sports.”
Michael Zapolski
Rock Island
Editor’s note: Zapolski is director of athletics for Augustana College