I recently attended a performance of a Ballet Quad-Cities production of "Alice in Wonderland." It was choreographed by Ballet Quad-Cities' own staff and was a delight to watch. The dancers moved with precision and grace, and the costumes were stunning. Both children and adults loved the show.
We are very fortunate to have a ballet company of this caliber in our community. Thanks to Joedy Cook, CEO and founder, and her wonderful staff for continuing to offer ballet productions to the community year round.
There are performances throughout the year. Give yourself a treat and go see one.
Carole Kucharo
Davenport