The Republican morality police are at it again with attempts to ban almost all abortions in Iowa regardless of circumstances.
I find it strange that, all too often, those most strongly against abortion think the death penalty is a good idea.
Hypocrisy? You bet.
I personally think abortion should be rare, but safe. However, as an old white guy, I don’t think it’s my right to force my views on everyone else. I’m also old enough to remember when abortions were performed by back-alley butchers, or worse, because they were illegal. The point is, enacting a law banning abortions won’t stop them. It will mean that affluent individuals will be able to acquire them done safely elsewhere, and all others will resort to coat hangers and back-alley butchers.
The Republican legislature has defunded Planned Parenthood because it performs abortions among other services. Never mind that 97 percent of the women’s healthcare services provided by Planned Parenthood are unrelated to abortion. All this accomplished was to limit access to safe, affordable health care for hundreds and hundreds of women in Iowa. Dumb move.
Cecil Chapman
Davenport