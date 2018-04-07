I had several nice conversations with Mr. Dave Heller, River Bandits owner, on opening day. Mr. Heller has done a tremendous job bringing people to the ball park. Just ask super fan, Gary Bates, who said, "It's great entertainment for the price."
Had a short talk with a helpful Bandits staff member from Albany, New York. We both agreed we like the state of New York but not New York City.
Had a moment with Mary Beth. Mary Beth should be the longest continuing Bandits employee starting her 18th year. By the way, Mary Beth is a world champion in Special Olympics.
Of course I talked to Steve Batterson, who does a great job covering the Bandits for the Quad-City Times.
Mr. Heller has definitely made Modern Woodman Park one of the jewels of the Quad-Cities.
Terry Sullivan
Davenport