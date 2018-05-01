The Quad-Cities Big Table was a great experience for me. I met new people, learned new ideas, and was inspired by how much people care. When people ask, “What good will the Big Table do,” an image from my eighth grade science class came to mind. In that class we did an experiment with water, salt, a beaker, and Bunsen burner. The task is to stir in as much salt as you can until it won’t dissolve any more. Then you heat the water in the beaker, stir in more salt, and let it cool. At that point you have a “super-saturated solution,” which looks like the same beaker of normal water.
The magic happens when you put one single grain of salt into the solution and the whole beaker crystalizes into an amazing salt structure. That image has stuck with me as the way life works sometimes. I see the Big Table as creating a “super-saturated solution” for the Quad-Cities. During two days, more than 3,000 people built positive expectations about our community — like stirring in the salt. As far as results go, it may look like nothing is different, but many will agree, things are different.
As we keep talking, keep working, keep trying new things, keep volunteering, and keep building positive expectations, our community will crystallize into something beautiful and new. Let’s turn up the heat, keep stirring in the salt, and trust that our combined good work will create an amazing place to live.
Matt Mendenhall
Bettendorf