It isn’t just the residents of Florida that have been left unprotected by law enforcement and the judiciary. Right here in Davenport, we have a lack of protection as well.
A person was convicted for his role in a shooting death seven years ago. Since then, he has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for various crimes including a felon in possession of a firearm, this newspaper reported on Feb. 25. He walked away from the Davenport Work Release-OWI Center. Walked away. When and if he commits another crime with a firearm, will this too be the fault of the National Rifle Association?
Ken Wilkison
Davenport