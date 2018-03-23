Let me get this straight, the Maquoketa City Council, except one council member, wants to keep throwing money at the downtown project by using the Community Development Block Grant money.
Don't the other City Council members realize that if those property owners want to spruce up their businesses they can apply for other grant money, including asking the small business administration for a loan? And plus, don't they think the Department of Transportation is looking at the Iowa 64/Platt Street project like, "well, if Maquoketa has money to blow, why should we have to fund what the law tells us to spend on certain projects?"
Richard E. Stimmel
Maquoketa, Iowa