The Quad-City Times editorial “Turf wars undercut Q-C airport” used unrelated issues and personal attacks, failed to reference primary sources and repeated factual and legal errors to support embattled Airport Board Chairman Jim Bohnsack.
The Airport Authority Act has two relevant provisions requiring board members to reside within the authority territory: 70 ILCS 5/3.1(1)(d) which indicates the appointment is “deemed vacated” when a board member doesn’t reside in the authority’s territory, and 70 ILCS 5/3.4 which states:
“...each commissioner shall reside within the Authority and shall continue to reside therein during his term of office.”
Under the law, the word “shall” is mandatory and explicit. It is neither vague nor ambiguous.
The county board’s own minutes for the appointment motion required proper residency too. Yet, Chairman Bohnsack lives outside the Airport Authority territory.
It is Bohnsack’s continued presence on the board that threatens airport finances. His refusal to step down violates state statutes. Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) grants, which financially support the airport, are contingent upon compliance with all state statutes. The nonpartisan government oversight group known as “Edgar County Watchdogs” claims it will file a complaint with the FAA. This complaint jeopardizes all federal funding to the airport.
If the airport loses federal funding due to Bohnsack’s actions, who picks up the tab? Answer: Rock Island County residents who live inside the taxing authority.
Mr. Bohnsack should resign, the county board should act and the Times editorial board should read relevant statutes before engaging in error-filled mudslinging.
John F. Doak
Rock Island
Editor’s note: Doak is an attorney at Katz Nowinski P.C.