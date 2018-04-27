Alcohol is America's No. 1 drug problem. Alcohol affects the mind. It kills brain cells. Alcohol is a chief cause of cirrhosis of the liver and contributes to many other health problems. Driving under the influence of alcohol contributes to traffic accidents, many of which are fatal. Alcoholism contributes to poverty, broken homes, domestic abuse and violent crimes.
As a minister, I am 100 percent opposed to alcohol. Why do restaurants have to serve alcohol? Why are convenient stores that sell gasoline allowed to sell alcohol?
As a Christian who supports the sanctity of human life from conception to natural death, I must take a public stand against a drug that causes so much harm and death. I urge businesses to please think of human life instead of just money the liquor traffic brings.
Richard D. Swift
Monmouth, Illinois