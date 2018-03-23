As a correctional officer and AFSCME Local 2995 member, I’m grateful that my labor union represents the interests of state employees. I went to a legislative conference held by AFSCME to talk with lawmakers that are responsible for changes that affect me and my family's livelihood. I was excited to learn how we could work together to strengthen Iowa. However, I quickly learned the extent to which Gov. Reynolds and the Republican Party stripped away my rights.
While I used to think of working for the state as a career serving my community, it now feels like a job, with my seniority, respect, input and overtime stripped from me. From what we have been through, I doubt that the incentives that draws quality people to work for Iowa will be left in place if the balance of power is not shifted.
For that reason, I’m supporting Democratic state Sen. Nate Boulton for governor. He will stand up to represent me and all working families in Iowa. From his advocacy as a labor rights attorney to his leadership in the Iowa Senate, I know that Nate will deliver on the promise of a better future for all of Iowa. Please consider his candidacy.
Mark Masterson
Mount Pleasant, Iowa