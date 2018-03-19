Jeff Boyd, I could not imagine my life’s journey with anyone else. Many have not moved off point from the events of September 2014, but we have. New information has surfaced these past years and, had we known then what we know now, the outcome may have been different.
With character and courage, you have made yourself most vulnerable, taking yourself to the people, answering their questions, and humbly asking for their vote. From conversations with the veteran in Silvis about his service, to the female in Coyne Center about her personal concerns, to the couple in Andalusia who you spent hours with answering their questions, to the woman in Moline who peppered you with hers, to the woman in Rock Island who you tried to help her retrieve voicemail messages until she realized you were not the cable guy, to the woman in Cordova retired from law enforcement - you both shared stories, and, of course, everyone in between, you connected with the people. A local election is about the people of Rock Island County.
Jeff Boyd, you are most qualified to serve. You are a true public servant. Through accessibility and transparency, you make the people a priority.
I am proud to be your wife, always. We are truly blessed with amazing children, Nick, Conner and Chloe. We are the Boyd family, we rose above it and continue to rise. Love prevails over politics.
Vote Jeff Boyd for sheriff on Tuesday — a sheriff for the people, the right choice.
Ann Boyd
Rock Island
Editor’s note: Ann Boyd is Jeff Boyd’s wife and an employee of the Quad-City Times.