I am the proud son of Jeff Boyd, candidate for Rock Island County sheriff. My dad has always been an advocate for people. He is a compassionate man.
Having spent more than 24 years in law enforcement, with much of that time undercover, my dad has seen and experienced just about everything. Collectively, these experiences could harden a person’s heart. Not my dad. He always believed in people and giving them opportunities to change and make a difference in their lives. I remember when a guy reached out to my father shortly after getting out of prison on drug charges, of which my dad had worked that case. This gentleman was making changes in his life, focusing on a career and his family. He had asked my father for a letter of recommendation and support for a career opportunity. My dad was more than happy to help him. This gentleman landed the job, he was grateful to my dad for his help and for believing in him.
My father deserves the sheriff’s position; he wants this job for all of the right reasons. My dad cares about people. He is a true bipartisan leader. He is accessible. He goes above and beyond to serve you.
Vote for my dad, Jeff Boyd, for sheriff on Tuesday. He is the best choice.
Nick Boyd
Rock Island
Editor’s note: Nick Boyd is Jeff Boyd’s son.