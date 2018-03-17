Leadership is a lot like parenthood. It’s a big responsibility that places the betterment of others in your hands. My father, Jeff Boyd, has always been a phenomenal parent and a great leader. He’s dedicated nearly half of his life to the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department, and he loves serving others with all of his being. He’s been a coach, a mentor, a role-model, and the best dad I could ask for. He gave his all to the sheriff’s position a few years ago, and he’s ready to do it again in order to serve the county he loves so much.
As we inch closer to Tuesday's primary election, I encourage you to vote for Jeff Boyd. I know he will give everything he has to offer to you, the people of Rock Island County, just as he has done for me for more than 18 years.
My father has always been committed to doing the right thing by his family and his community. So, I urge you once again to vote Jeff Boyd for sheriff because the love, drive, and dedication he has for serving the people will only make Rock Island County a better place.
Conner Boyd
Rock Island
Editor’s note: Conner Boyd is Jeff Boyd’s son.