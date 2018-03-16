I used to babysit Jeff when he was a little boy. He was his own little man and even to this day, he is a very independent thinker. I am so very proud of him for seeking the sheriff’s position in Rock Island County once again.
Jeff Boyd is a man of true character, a man who stands by the courage of his convictions. He is putting himself out there, to you, the people, as a true leader should. Jeff Boyd wants your vote, and he is making himself available to you. I encourage you to reach out to him with your questions. His email is sheriffjeffboyd@gmail.com.
Jeff Boyd is the most qualified to serve as our Rock Island County sheriff. His resume of accomplishments, education, years and depth of experience and community involvement is outstanding. He has a solid understanding of the county budget, the inner workings of the sheriff’s department and what we, the taxpayers, need and want. He is a bipartisan leader, a man of integrity and truth. Join me in voting Jeff Boyd for Sheriff on Tuesday.
Vickie Belman
East Moline
Editor’s note: Belman is Jeff Boyd’s cousin