I met Jeff Boyd at our son’s first freshman baseball game, and, like most parents watching, you get to know each other pretty well by the time they are seniors.
One of the first things that struck me about Jeff was how he was open to everyone and willing to help in any situation, whether it be working on the fields and equipment or helping in a family matter. Jeff took the time. It always impressed me that a guy who spent half of his career undercover, going to dangerous places and doing things most people would not want to experience, hadn’t become that calloused, hard-nosed cop. I think he trusts people and people can trust him. If you ever need a cop, Jeff is the one you hope would come to your door.
Jeff is running for sheriff in Rock Island County now, and he is going from door to door to get your vote. He has opened himself to any questions and he knows all the issues. He is doing it the way it should be done. He does not have a political machine that gives him the job. This gives him the respect of the people and the people who will work with him.
Jeff has a lovely wife and three intelligent, talented kids who love him. This is a great success in itself. Jeff also has good friends who would like to see him win on election day. Jeff has my vote on March 20.
Stephen Buller
Moline