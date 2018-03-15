As a small business owner, my wife and I pay close attention to the decisions local elected officials make in regards to our community and businesses. We always felt that Jeff Boyd did an excellent job managing the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office budget to put off the need for a tax hike.
Jeff brings up good points. As sheriff, he is responsible for 51 percent of the county budget. He cannot account for the other 49 percent. He held others accountable — he did that for us, the taxpayers. He was our voice at the table, and he did his job without playing politics and putting forth exaggerated rhetoric and fear.
Jeff Boyd is a genuine person. He made himself accessible to everyone, and never turned his back on anyone that sought his help.
As sheriff, Jeff Boyd was very engaged in the day-to-day operations. This was reflective in the Sheriff’s Office performance. He invested in the department and we, the taxpayers, benefited from it.
Jeff Boyd is our pick for sheriff, all day long. Join us in voting Jeff Boyd for Rock Island County Sheriff on Tuesday.
Tim and Dalla Rade
Moline