I want to tell the citizens and voters of Rock Island County why I am so very proud of my son, Jeff Boyd, who’s running for sheriff.
First, it’s because of the “high road” he’s taken, which I won’t, against those that do not want him to run or win. Of course, I’m talking about the “corrupt” leaders of the Rock Island County Democratic Party. They’ve done everything they can to stop Jeff, from “illegally” taking his name off the ballot in the previous election to recently having the state try to take away his pension.
This is because Jeff has never been and will never be a “lapdog” for the party. He thinks for himself and does what he thinks is right, no matter what the party leaders want. If you read between the lines, it’s obvious why, for very political and national reasons, they don’t want him to win. I believe you know what I mean. Jeff was, and will always be a bipartisan leader and has never played politics, especially with taxpayer’s money.
It’s simple, you need Jeff Boyd as your sheriff, and not the “replacement” you now have.
Ron Boyd
Winter Springs, Florida
Editor’s note: Ron Boyd is Jeff Boyd’s father.