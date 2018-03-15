Community policing is what Jeff Boyd is all about. Jeff makes himself accessible, giving his phone number and email to all. He reaches out to others and wants to know about what matters to them, what they care about, and if he can help them in any way. Jeff does not play politics. He stands by his convictions. He will not tell you one thing and do another.
Jeff Boyd is a bipartisan leader. He governs for the people first, not for any party. We have lived in Rock Island County our entire lives and feel, at times, our local leadership has a disconnect with the people — with us. When you make the people a priority, like Jeff Boyd does, you are a genuine leader, you are a public servant for all of the right reasons.
The Tuesday's sheriff’s primary election is a local race, one in which your voice needs to be heard. People, we have a choice. This election is about picking the best person to represent us at the table, to fight for what is right for all taxpayers. Jeff Boyd protected jobs. He committed to us that he would do everything he could possibly do before coming to us for more money. He never threatened us with lack of safety and security services or litigation.
We need to bring back a leader for the people, the most qualified, accomplished and proven. On Tuesday, make your voices heard and elect Jeff Boyd as sheriff.
Robert and Linda Moseley
East Moline