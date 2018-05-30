In response to a letter supporting Ginny Caligiuri for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, I felt compelled to refute the false narratives and attacks on the candidate who is actually on the Republican ballot. If Republicans want to have any chance of ousting Dave Loebsack from Congress, Dr. Christopher Peters is their only hope.
While Ginny is running a “write-in” against him, she wasn’t responsible enough to get the required number of signatures to appear on the ballot. After the Secretary of State's Office removed her from the ballot, she had the audacity to ask if she could borrow signatures from another county to fix her mistakes. Such a lack of accountability is telling of how she would behave in the General Election.
While Caliguiri insists on taking talking points from interest groups and donations from California, Peters is listening to the voices of Iowans. His experience as a physician and veteran gives him the ability to connect with voters of all backgrounds.
Dr. Peters is the most fiscally conservative candidate in the race, and has the moderate views that can swing independents and unsatisfied Democrats in Johnson and Scott counties. After losing a close race in 2016, Dr. Peters has intensified his campaign operation, and is the only candidate who can unseat Dave Loebsack.
A victory for the write-in candidate is a victory for Democrats. Vote Dr. Christopher Peters in the June 5 Republican primary.
Kyle Apple
Eldridge