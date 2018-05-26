One provision in our Constitution is the protection of life, liberty and property. U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack supports the killing of unborn babies. He also believes gun ownership should be restricted and supports legalizing illegal immigrant workers. So much for the protection of life, liberty and property.
On June 5, we have the opportunity to restore the basics that make our country strong and exceptional. A write-in vote for Ginny Caligiuri would be the first step in that direction.
Ginny Galigiuri supports traditional family values, including protection for unborn babies and one man-one-woman marriage. Ginny believes we should take care of our service men and women. She not only wants to ensure they get the help they need, but that they get the best health care we can provide.
The experience she gained by being an entrepreneur, small business owner and bank executive provide understanding and sensitivity to employment and worker relationship issues. She will work to foster opportunities for small and medium-sized business owners.
If you are a part of the silent majority who elected President Trump, then Ginny Caligiuri is the write-in candidate to vote for in the primary election on June 5.
Gary Fischer
Iowa City