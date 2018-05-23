My husband and I are finding your increasing bias against the current administration very disturbing. It is constant and unrelenting. While I welcome other viewpoints presented in a fair manner, I am seeing less and less of that in this paper. Plus, when a conservative issue is covered, it is often a topic so far right as to present conservatives as disturbed extremists.
This view is epitomized today for us by Drew Sheneman's syndicated cartoon portraying President Trump as a pig, which perpetuated the lie that Trump called all undocumented immigrants “animals.” He did not. He called the violent gang MS-13 animals.
Let me repeat. It is troublesome that you would deliberately choose an editorial cartoon to perpetuate a lie.
Claire Flanagan
Bettendorf