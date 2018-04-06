In his Jan. 31 column in the Quad-City Times, Cal Thomas talks about politics and evangelical Christians. His premise was that modern Christians believe God is only active when their political candidate wins an election and goes on a holiday when they lose. I agree with his premise, but question his overall conclusion that political issues should override Christian values for the sake of national unity.
Thomas seems to suggest that President Trump’s conservative accomplishments should overshadow his transgressions regarding his lack of moral character, lack of compassion, and lack of social justice values.
To make his point, Thomas quotes Saint Paul who instructed believers when he said, “I urge you, first of all, to pray for all people … Pray this way for all who are in authority so that we can have peaceful and quiet lives marked by godliness and dignity.”
By quoting Saint Paul, Thomas seems to suggest Christians should support Trump’s political agenda but overlook his moral transgressions as a human being. As Christians, we are expected to pray for all people regardless of their transgressions, but at what point do political issues become so important that they drown out Christian values?
Does it seem possible for Christians to support Trump’s political agenda, but fault him for his continued lack of moral character? One can forgive someone for their sins, but must not overlook them. It seems that Christians should have the right to vote according to their political views, but hold that candidate to strict adherence to Christian values. It also seems Trump’s lack of values affects his political choices.
Jim Harder
Davenport