Cal Thomas claimed recently the federal government is spending $700 billion per year on programs for the poor. He provides no detail on such a claim but refers to the Temporary Assistance for Needy Programs (TANF), the welfare program enacted in the 1990s.
The Health and Human Services Department website shows that TANF has been funded at about $16.7 billion for the past three years. That is 42 times smaller than Thomas’ figure. It is not clear what else Thomas included in his $700 billion.
Thomas also suggests that the federal government ought to do away with welfare and let the churches do it. That on the heels of federal tax reform that just provided a disincentive for charitable contributions to churches — and other nonprofits — by increasing the standard deduction to $2,400.
According to Giving USA, annual income to all religious organizations in the U.S. totals about $122 billion. Even if that total amount was given to the poor, it would cover only 17 percent of what Thomas says the federal government provides.
Yes, church people can and should do more to provide the works of mercy. But the churches substituting for the federal government? Among the many concerns that raises, one would be: How would we pay for it?
What if instead of tax cuts we offered tax credits for charitable contributions? Something of that magnitude would incentivize donations to churches and nonprofits that could improve services to the poor.
Dan R. Ebener
Davenport