The city streets in Davenport are ridiculous. Locust Street was resurfaced not long ago, as were Division Street and the west end of 4th Street. I'm sure a pretty penny was spent on these projects and yet here we are again with substandard results. Someone needs to be held accountable or stop raising my property taxes.
My assessed property value rose by $6,000 from 2017 to 2018. For what? Whose pockets are getting lined?
West 13th Street from the 4000 block to the 4200 block is absolutely ridiculous and embarrassing. Yet I pay more and more each year and am getting less and less. I'm taxed to death and I am sick and tired of it. I am held accountable at my place of employment if I do a substandard job; why are these companies or the city employees who signed off on these projects not being held accountable. Or perhaps Davenport is just too close to Illinois and I need to move to a different and smaller county.
I challenge the city council and all city employees to do what is right and do an honest days work for a honest days wage.
What is the deal with Fairmount Street north of Locust? Whatever that section between Central Park and Locust is for needs to be redone again for a third time. What is the reason for it anyway?
Michael Lennon
Davenport