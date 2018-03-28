I am a Republican who's socially liberal and fiscal conservative. I appreciated Marc Thiessen’s column “No, Liberals don’t hate America.”
I would go ever further then he does. He said “Americans who disagree with us are not our enemies. They are our fellow Americans who differ with us. And we should not put up with politicians, left or right, who can’t seem to understand this.” I would add that we should not put up with politicians, left or right, who will not condemn anyone using hate speech. It is not enough to not use it, we must not accept our party leaders using it or accepting supporters that use it.
Our politicians must lead us to a less verbally violent society if we are to have a less physically violent society.
Wes Demmon
DeWitt