I'm a North Park Mall walker.
I vary the time I walk between early morning, mid-afternoon and early evening. This year, I've noticed a change at the mall. More people are walking their dogs.
Some dogs wear little jackets saying “Service Dog,” while others may be therapy dogs, or dogs in training. I know that it's beneficial for these folks to be able to be accompanied by their dogs, whenever they go to the mall. However, I do have a simple request. Please be a responsible dog owner and come prepared with a plastic bag to clean up the mess.
I've seen these messes on three occasions so far this year. The mall has a great janitorial staff, but I'm sure that they, and all walkers, will appreciate the dog owners that clean up the messes left by their own service companions.
Brian Schlump
Davenport