I'm supporting Jodi Clemens of Springdale for state representative in Iowa House District 73 because treatment of women at the state Capitol has gotten out of hand. Clemens will do something about it.
Last year, Kirsten Anderson, a former communications director for the Iowa Senate Republican caucus, filed a sexual-harassment lawsuit against the state. The state settled the lawsuit for $1.75 million.
How will that be paid? It will be paid with our tax dollars.
Clemens seeks to create a more respectful and cooperative environment among legislators and staff in the Capitol. By doing so she hopes to reduce sexual harassment in the halls government.
"If we had more equity in the House and the Senate, would we have a $1.75 million sexual-harassment settlement we had to pay out?" Clemens recently asked.
On Nov. 6, I plan to vote for Jodi Clemens in House District 73. I hope you will consider doing so, too.
Amy Boaz
West Branch