In a recent letter to the editor, it was suggested that repeating firearms be banned because, a the time the Bill of Rights was drafted, no one could have envisioned them.
I agree wholeheartedly.
Using the same flawed logic, let's apply it to the First Amendment, too, specifically press freedom. How could the framers have envisioned what the modern press would become? The truth is, they could not.
If the anti-Second Amendment crowd is willing to give up every form of "the press" — outside of the town crier — then I'm ready to go back to flintlocks.
Deal?
Ken Wilkison
Davenport