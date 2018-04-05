A news story in the Quad-City Times in January reported 69 percent of Iowans support an increase in taxes to support a fund to protect our water. After that report, Gov. Reynolds signed her first bill in office, a still-debated bill around this issue.
It’s wonderful that so many Iowans can come together in such a divisive time. I’m sure that finding something that 7 in 10 people agree on is not easy. But what if we didn’t have to pay higher taxes to protect our water?
As an environmental engineer, I believe in protection of our most valuable resources. Minimizing pollutant discharge is an essential step to keeping the earth we live on clean. For my experience enforcing regulations at corporations, stricter laws will provide benefit to the environment.
With the controversy around the Des Moines Water Works’ lawsuit, it may be time to seek solutions that look toward those who are actually putting pollutants into our water.
One solution can be found in the meat industry. Few large meat companies control the meat industry in America, and even fewer companies control the livestock feed industry. If the large meat companies tell suppliers to grow feed using better practices, they will do it.
It is up to Tom Hayes and Justin Whitmore, top officers at Tyson Foods, to set policies in place that will help their suppliers use more sustainable growing practices and reduce the pollution that enters our waterways, so we don’t have to pay later.
Alissa Nelson
Davenport