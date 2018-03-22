The Scott County Board of Supervisors recently voted to give elected county officials, including themselves, a pay hike of 2.25 percent. In doing so, they raise the supervisor salary to nearly $45,000 annually. The increase was recommended by the Scott County Compensation Board. Although this amount seems high for part-time service, I am less concerned about the dollar amount than I am about the little publicized and less understood process for calculating it.
First, members of the compensation board are appointed by the same officials whose salaries they set. That’s inappropriate. And, what is the criteria? Comparable salary data suggests Scott County Supervisors may already be the highest paid, part-time supervisors in the state. And what about merit?
I am confident that many county officials deserve the 2.25 percent “bump” in pay. But, I am equally confident that some deserve more and some less. Across-the-board pay raises do not encourage superior job performance, just the opposite. Indeed, one elected official reported that the board never visited that office to learn what services are provided or how well.
If elected in November, I will move to freeze supervisor salaries until an open, comprehensive review of the process is complete. Public confidence requires that we ensure the independence of the compensation board and that salary increases reflect performance, not the mere passage of time. Furthermore, any future vote to increase supervisor pay must be separated from other salary actions covering other county positions. That’s accountability and the people of Scott County deserve it.
Ken Croken
Davenport
Editor's note: Croken, a Democrat, is running for a seat on the Scott County Board of Supervisors.