Communication and transparency remain significant problems for our Republican-led Scott County Board. Today, supervisors offer no regular office hours or open forums. Meetings are held at times and locations that make routine access by working people near impossible. Agendas offer no opportunity for public comment. Even public hearings reflect little respect for outside input. Speakers are often interrupted, corrected and debated, rather than simply “heard.”
The board also has failed to communicate our unique Scott County concerns in Des Moines. Rather than lamenting state interference, our supervisors should be communicating directly with the governor and state Legislature. We should stand up to state meddling in county affairs, such as public project labor agreements, supervisor voting districts, and local law enforcement practices. These issues should be managed within Scott County, not Polk County. In short, Scott County has the political clout and responsibility to lead.
We also need supervisors to fight for school funding equity for Davenport and North Scott, now forced to choose between educating and protecting our children. With legislative focus on deteriorating state budgets, supervisors, not children, should advocate for better, safer schools.
If elected, I will create new communication channels within the county. Open agendas, town hall-style meetings, social media outreach, among other tactics, will help re-engage county residents. And, relying on decades of advocacy experience, I’ll fight for our county and its people. Scott County interests have been marginalized in Des Moines far too long. It’s time we reclaim our rightful position among Iowa’s largest counties and economies.
Ken Croken
Davenport
Editor's note: Croken, a Democrat, is running for a seat on the Scott County Board of Supervisors.