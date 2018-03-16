Tell me why for years the GOP always wanted to cut the budget, but now they want to it to sky rocket?
Several years ago, when Bill Clinton was president, they passed a law that you pay as you go. Debt started to come down. Then, under President Bush, they forgot that law and debt went up. Then, when President Obama came into office, the debt continued to rise while he was trying to get us out of the worst depression this country has been in in 80 years. The GOP screamed.
Then, in his last four years, a law was passed to set limits on spending and debt came down.
But now, with President Trump, they threw out that law and are going to make our debt soar.
This debt belongs to the GOP and nobody else.
Johnnie E. Cox
Davenport