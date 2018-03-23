After the resignation of Iowa Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix, Gov. Kim Reynolds expressed her disappointment, saying, “I think Iowans hold their elected officials to a high standard.” In my view, Iowans don’t hold elected officials to a high standard; we just want our elected officials to adhere to the same standards they set for us when they pass laws.
No one asked Sen. Dix to become celibate and lead the life of a hermit like St. William. What we expected from Dix is what most of us expect of ourselves and our fellow Iowans: Socially appropriate behavior and the avoidance of conflicts of interest.
Unfortunately, power appears to have a particularly corrosive effect on public officials. Individuals elected and appointed to government are susceptible to seeing themselves as more special than they actually are. And, it is very easy for one’s sense of specialness to be inflated by the attention and gifts of those who want to influence public policy and the expenditures made to implement those policies.
The governor would have been better served by a statement about how important it is for elected and appointed officials to adhere to Iowa’s campaign finance and ethics laws, thus reminding all of the actual standards they are required by law to meet.
Patricia Malinee
Bettendorf