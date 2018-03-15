Arming teachers is one of the dumbest ideas I have heard yet. All you would need is one irate student to overpower an unsuspecting teacher and they could kill everyone in the classroom before anyone could react. Bad idea.
I have known a lot of hunters and none of them use automatic weapons to hunt with. When the right to bear arms was passed we did not have anything except single-shot weapons. I feel the Second Amendment should be changed to limit the type of weapons allowed. No automatic or semi-automatic weapons for private individuals.
Theresa Woodard
Bettendorf