The recent incident of the President Trump calling people who illegally cross the U.S. southern border "animals" is disrespectful of the fact that they are people with dignity. Evidence to the contrary shows that the crime rate in immigrant communities is less than among the native population. The further clarification that President Trump was referring to the MS-13 gangs doesn't make it more tasteful.
The May 9 immigration raid in Mt. Pleasant had 32 workers, some legal residents, arrested and taken to detention centers. A teen-aged boy tried to show his step father's legal documents, but the officers would not listen. Thirty-two families are now without breadwinners. Children are being separated from their parents, some now being sent to military bases. A Federal Agency said it lost track of 1,475 migrant children. How is this making our country safer or more prosperous?
Many immigrant families left desperate conditions to provide for basic needs. The Latin American news media is reporting the conditions at our border and the treatment by our country of the deportees. These people would not be leaving their country if they had choices. We need laws that fairly treat documented and undocumented immigrants and refugees.
Jane Broughton
Davenport