The escalating costs of prescription drugs are a major driver in the increasing cost of health care, including insurance premiums. The pharmaceutical industry has developed effective methods for blocking or delaying the introduction of lower cost generic alternative medications which contribute to this problem.
The good news is that bills have been introduced in this congress to help alleviate the problem and encourage the timely approval and production of generic drugs.
This CREATES Act has bi-partisan support in both houses. Senate Bill 974 is co-sponsored by U.S. Senators Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and 17 others. HR 2212 has 15 co-sponsors so far.
Now is the time to contact Grassley and Durbin and thank them for their support of this legislation and encourage them to work for its passage. It is also crucial to contact U.S. Senators Ernst, R-Iowa, and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and ask them to co-sponsor and support the Senate bill, and to ask Democratic U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos and Dave Loebsack to co-sponsor and support the House bill.
Don’t delay, contact your senators and representatives today.
Frank Samuelson
Moline
Editor's note: Samuelson is a facilitator of the Health Care Reform Forum of Progressive Action for the Common Good