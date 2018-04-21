One of the biggest decisions that a parent faces is how to educate their child. Making the best choice for their child’s education will have a long lasting impact on his or her future. There are many great choices for education in our state, but unfortunately, they are not all available to all Iowa families.
There is a program that offers assistance to families who cannot choose options other than their local public school. School Tuition Organizations, or STOs, are charitable organizations to which Iowans make donations, and STOs use those funds to provide tuition grants that allow parents to afford non-public school tuition. These tuition grants make non-public school options a reality for working class or low income families who normally would not be able to afford them. Each year, the School Tuition Organization provides educational opportunities for more than 10,000 Iowa students. However, this program has been capped since 2013 and the existing need far exceeds the funds available.
The STO program gives parents the option to educate their child in the most suitable environment. Private or online education should not be restricted because of financial difficulties. Expanding this program could help even more Iowa families enjoy more options in education.
School choice gives parents the power to choose what is best for their child. With the current legislative session coming to an end, I call on our elected representatives to give every Iowa family the ability to choose their own educational path by expanding the Iowa STO program.
Matt Henning
Davenport
Editor's note: Henning is president of the board of directors at Assumption High School and serves on the parish council at Our Lady of Victory.