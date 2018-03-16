The governor of Iowa slapped the Davenport School District and the School Board in the face.
How dare she come to Davenport to sign that pittance of a funding bill in front of students she and the Iowa government are shortchanging. A pen — that is what this bill will buy a Davenport student — a pen per student of Iowa. How embarrassing.
I am so proud that the superintendent did not attend. The district should have told her to go to some rural district to sign this bill, it answers their busing shortfalls. In no means does it help any students being underfunded in Iowa. Shame on you, Governor.
Jim Hayek
Davenport