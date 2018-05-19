I am writing to urge Scott County voters to vote for Mike Fennelly in the upcoming June 5 Republican primary for county treasurer.
I have known Mike Fennelly for more than 40 years. He is a hardworking and trustworthy citizen who will do a great job as your county treasurer.
He is a businessman who will work to build and lead a good team in the treasurer’s office to ensure good service to the citizens of Scott County. He is a fiscal conservative who will see to it that the treasurer's office will be run efficiently and effectively with the taxpayer in mind. He will be a full time treasurer and his private business experience will be valuable in continuing to run a very customer-oriented, capable department.
I urge you to vote Fennelly for Treasurer in the Republican primary on June 5.
Mike O’Donnell
Davenport