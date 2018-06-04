As the elections approach, I am proud to recommend Mike Fennelly for the position of Scott County treasurer.
Having served Scott County as a supervisor from 2004 to 2016, I am familiar with the assets necessary to lead and manage the Office of Treasurer. I have known Mike Fennelly for more than 40 years and I have observed his capable leadership and management of several business ventures as well as his willingness to offer his volunteer services to many community and school ventures.
The Treasurer's Office is an integral part of Scott County government, one that I consider one of the most efficient and cost effective governments in the state of Iowa. Please vote for Mike Fennelly who will continue the outstanding service to our electorate.
Tom Sunderbruch
Davenport